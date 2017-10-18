Armenian violinist heads for two more Guinness records
October 18, 2017 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian violinist, record holder of the Guinness Book of Records, Nikolay Madoyan may be included in the Book two more times, the musician himself told a press conference on Wednesday, October 18, Novosti-Armenia reports.
Madoyan had his first musical record registered on February 11-12, 2017 when he performed 59 works for 33 hours (with breaks of 5 minutes every hour) at the Komitas Chamber Music Hall.
The new bid submitted to the Guinness Book of Records was registered on February 20, 2014, when the violinist played 6 concertos of Nikolo Paganini for 3 hours and 25 minutes.
The second record, which is also submitted for registration, had the musician perform Rimsky-Korsakov's "Bumblebee Flight" on an acoustic violin in 46-47 seconds.
