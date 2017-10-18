Mike Pence a keynote speaker at ANCA-sponsored summit in DC
October 18, 2017 - 18:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. vice-president Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at an important summit on religious liberty across the Middle East, sponsored by the Armenian National Committee of America, ANCA said in a tweet on Wednesday, October 18.
ANCA has partnered with In Defense of Christians (IDC) as a sponsor of its national convention, a landmark Washington, DC summit, from October 24th to 26th, gathering faith leaders including His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Congressional friends, and coalition partners to protect and preserve Christianity and defend religious liberty across the Middle East.
Last year's summit, also sponsored by the ANCA, featured the participation of over 50 Members of Congress.
The ANCA, as a convention sponsor along with Philos Project and Institute on Religion and Democracy, will welcome legislators, faith leaders, and religious freedom advocates to Washington for a robust agenda of activities. Among these are a press conference at the National Press Club, an Ecumenical Prayer Service at the historic St. Matthew's Cathedral, a series of policy-driven panel discussions and hands-on advocacy workshops, and meetings with Members of Congress.
