Serj Tankian unleashes 7 Notes music challenge (video)
October 19, 2017 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has announced a new challenge with a prize find of $5,000.
Tankian has written the first 7 notes of a new piece of music, and everyone is invited to finish it. So long as you start with those 7 notes and keep the show to under 3 minutes, you're free to do as you wish.
"Friends, I’ve given you 7 notes of a new song. Can you finish it? Accept the challenge at https://www.serjtankianchallenge.com and submit by December 15 for your chance at a $5,000 prize from Creative Armenia," the musician said in a Facebook post.
The 7 Notes challenge is hosted by Creative Armenia, a non-profit cultural company with a global mandate to discover talent and empower stories of impact in the digital age.
