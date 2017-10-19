Historic Armenian city regaining erstwhile beauty
October 19, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An ancient street in the historical center of the Armenian city of Gyumri has been renovated and reconstructed in the framework of a project called Kumayri, aimed at the development of the town into a tourist hub.
The street hostsbuildings and structures of historical and cultural significance, some of which are beingrestored in the framework of private projects.
Attending the opening of the street was prime minister Karen Karapetyan who hailed the project as a good example of public-private partnership.
In the framework of Kumayri, arts, crafts and entertainment centers will be established, steps will be taken to make the city more appealing to tourists and creating an active environment for pedestrians.
Also, Karapetyan visited the information center that has recently opened for the visitors of Gyumri, designed to provide information both about the city and the whole country.
