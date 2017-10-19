// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END
20  18.10.17 -

Historic Armenian city regaining erstwhile beauty

Historic Armenian city regaining erstwhile beauty
 October 19, 2017 - 13:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An ancient street in the historical center of the Armenian city of Gyumri has been renovated and reconstructed in the framework of a project called Kumayri, aimed at the development of the town into a tourist hub.

The street hostsbuildings and structures of historical and cultural significance, some of which are beingrestored in the framework of private projects.

Attending the opening of the street was prime minister Karen Karapetyan who hailed the project as a good example of public-private partnership.

In the framework of Kumayri, arts, crafts and entertainment centers will be established, steps will be taken to make the city more appealing to tourists and creating an active environment for pedestrians.

Also, Karapetyan visited the information center that has recently opened for the visitors of Gyumri, designed to provide information both about the city and the whole country.

 Top stories
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in TallinnMonument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports continues to grow
Dashnaktsutyun hails quality of Armenian government's work
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Apple cutting iPhone 8 production orders in half: rumor Multiple reports have pointed to production bottlenecks created by the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, sharply constraining output.
Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships Davit Hovhannisyan won a silver medal after lifting a total of 343kg above his head, also securing silver in the snatch event.
Armenia: World Bank forecasts 3.7% GDP growth in 2017 Growth and poverty reduction prospects over the medium term remain positive in the country but subject to significant uncertainty.
Putin breaks down in laughter over plans to export pork to Indonesia Russia's agriculture minister unwittingly caused Vladimir Putin to break down in laughter with his idea for pork exports to Indonesia.