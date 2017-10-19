Women still underrepresented in Armenian government: report
October 19, 2017 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fewer women hold positions of power in Armenia than those in European countries, a recent report by the Council of Europe revealed.
Published by the Council of Europe’s Gender Equality Commission, the report tracks the progress made by 46 countries towards the goal set by the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in 2003 of having at least 40 percent of both men and women taking part in different aspects of political and public life.
In terms of women elected into lower parliamentary houses in 2016, Armenia scored 9%, lagging behind Georgia (12%) and Azerbaijan (17%), which still falls short of the European average of 26%.
The report, however, did reveal some advances over the years in Armenia.
Percentage of women judges in the Constitutional Court, in particular, went from no women in 2005 to 22% in 2016, while 40% of political parties are led by women (five parties reviewed overall).
