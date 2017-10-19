Armenian family most famous caviar supplier in U.S.: Forbes
October 19, 2017 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Petrossian, a business enterprise founded and belonging to an Armenian family is the most famous caviar supplier in the U.S. to date, Forbes Russia said in an articleabout how black caviar, a symbol of wealth and luxury, became a $ 50 million business.
Melkoum and Mouchegh Petrossian fled Russia and established the brand in France in 1920 to offer a wide variety of products, but mainly fine spices, caviar and smoked mainly fish-based products.
In 1984, the family opened 'Manhattan', a chic restaurant in Art Deco style, which is full of visitors on weekends who come to get Petrossian products.
They also convinced Bloomingdale's to launch a boutique of caviar and tasting cafes in New York, Chicago and Boca Raton.
