Poland retains 'balanced approach' to Karabakh conflict: president
October 19, 2017 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Poland retains a balanced approach to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, president Andrzej Duda said at a meeting with an Armenian delegation headed by parliament speaker Ara Babloyan.
Duda expressed conviction that the issue should be solved exclusively through peaceful means in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format.
Babloyan also said that Armenia continues remaining committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.
Also in the limelight of attention were relations between the two countries and economic ties that Armenia has with the European Union.
In this context, Babloyan noted that Armenia-EU relations are focal on the Armenian-Polish cooperation agenda, adding that Poland, as an Eastern Partnership co-author, plays an active role in the strengthening of Armenia-EU ties.
