Armenia feels moral obligation to raise Genocide awareness: FM
October 19, 2017 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As a nation that has survived the horrors of Genocide, Armenians feel the moral obligation to raise awareness about the importance of preventing new genocides and crimes against humanity, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told the 4th European Armenian Convention in Brussels.
"One of the first resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide was adopted in this very hall back in 1987," Nalbandian said.
"On the eve of the Genocide centennial in 2015, the European Parliament confirmed its stance, paying tribute to the memory of the victims."
Nalbandian reminded that Armenia initiated the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of This Crime in the United Nations, and said that the country's efforts will continue.
Dwelling upon the international recognition of the Genocide and the current situation in the Middle East, the foreign minister said Armenia will in November host the OSCE conference on preventing and responding to hate incidents and crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Apple cutting iPhone 8 production orders in half: rumor Multiple reports have pointed to production bottlenecks created by the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, sharply constraining output.
Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships Davit Hovhannisyan won a silver medal after lifting a total of 343kg above his head, also securing silver in the snatch event.
Armenia: World Bank forecasts 3.7% GDP growth in 2017 Growth and poverty reduction prospects over the medium term remain positive in the country but subject to significant uncertainty.
Child mortality rate in Armenia notably dropped in 1990-2016: UN The number of deaths among children under five has decreased from 50 for every 1,000 births in 1990 to 13 in 2016 in Armenia.