Armenia feels moral obligation to raise Genocide awareness: FM

PanARMENIAN.Net - As a nation that has survived the horrors of Genocide, Armenians feel the moral obligation to raise awareness about the importance of preventing new genocides and crimes against humanity, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told the 4th European Armenian Convention in Brussels.

"One of the first resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide was adopted in this very hall back in 1987," Nalbandian said.

"On the eve of the Genocide centennial in 2015, the European Parliament confirmed its stance, paying tribute to the memory of the victims."

Nalbandian reminded that Armenia initiated the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of This Crime in the United Nations, and said that the country's efforts will continue.

Dwelling upon the international recognition of the Genocide and the current situation in the Middle East, the foreign minister said Armenia will in November host the OSCE conference on preventing and responding to hate incidents and crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups.