Apple cutting iPhone 8 production orders in half: rumor
October 19, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple is allegedly slashing its production orders for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus by roughly 50 percent for November and December, which if true could be the earliest such cut in the iPhone's history, AppleInsider says.
The claim was made by supply chain official cited by Taiwan's Economic Daily News. Reuters later noted that the rumor may have triggered a 1.5 percent drop in Apple's stock price in pre-market trading.
Such a severe production cut less than two months into the iPhone 8 cycle is unlikely, given Apple's typically conservative production planning, but not impossible. Launch demand for the iPhone 8 may not have been weak, but also saw much shorter lineups at some stores. U.S. online orders are currently shipping between Oct. 25 and Nov. 2, depending on the model —a far cry from the delays some past iPhone rollouts have seen.
Speculation has commonly held that people are waiting for the iPhone X, which will ship Nov. 3 after a preorder period starting Oct. 27. While costing at least $999, the device has an edge-to-edge, 5.8-inch OLED screen, as well as Face ID, a technology that could prove more convenient than Touch ID so long as it works as promised.
Multiple reports have pointed to production bottlenecks created by the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, sharply constraining output. Shortages could last through early 2018, though reports differ on the matter.
Top stories
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships Davit Hovhannisyan won a silver medal after lifting a total of 343kg above his head, also securing silver in the snatch event.
Armenia: World Bank forecasts 3.7% GDP growth in 2017 Growth and poverty reduction prospects over the medium term remain positive in the country but subject to significant uncertainty.
Child mortality rate in Armenia notably dropped in 1990-2016: UN The number of deaths among children under five has decreased from 50 for every 1,000 births in 1990 to 13 in 2016 in Armenia.
Putin breaks down in laughter over plans to export pork to Indonesia Russia's agriculture minister unwittingly caused Vladimir Putin to break down in laughter with his idea for pork exports to Indonesia.