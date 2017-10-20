Russia's Medvedev to arrive in Armenia October 24
October 20, 2017 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in Armenia on Tuesday, October 24.
Medvedev is expected to hold private talks with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan, followed by discussions between delegations and singing of several documents.
Also, the Russian government head will meet Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan .
On Wednesday, Medvedev will participate inthe session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.
