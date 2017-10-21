Serj Tankian says sad to leave Armenia after Orca premiere
October 21, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System of Down frontman Serj Tankian said in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 21 that he feels sad to leave Armenia.
The musician had arrived in Yerevan for the premiere of his symphony, Orca, which took place on Thursday when the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia presented the piece to the audience.
"Sad to leave you this morning Armenia but happy I got to spend some time with you again this year," Tankian said.
