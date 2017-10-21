Azerbaijani media raise hysteria over a car with tiny Armenian flag

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani media have raised hysteria because of a car that has been modified by an Armenian tuning company.

A Mercedes car with a small Armenian flag next to the license plate was spotted on the streets of Baku, causing the local traffic police to launch an investigation.

A police press-secretary, Vagif Asadov confirmed that the flag on the car is indeed Armenian: the owner had bought the vehicle in one of Baku's car showrooms, thinking that it was the flag of Colombia.

"I asked the owner to send a photo of the car. The investigation revealed that the car had been tuned in an Armenian workshop. We do not know how it reached Azerbaijan, perhaps, it was brought from Georgia. We said this to the owner, and he promised to remove the flag," Asadov said.

Earlier, a cafe in central Baku called Twenty-Six, located near the Sahil park (formerly named after the 26 Baku commissars) was closed down due to "suspicion of providing protection to Armenians."