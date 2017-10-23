Azerbaijan fires a Spike missile towards Karabakh positions (video)
October 23, 2017 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops on Sunday, October 22 violated the agreements reached a recent presidential meeting and used artillery weapons, in particular mortars and a Spike anti-tank guided missile, to open fire towards the Nagorno Karabakh positions.
"The incident proves that not only does Baku have no intention to direct the agreements to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, but it also moves to destabilize the situation through destructive provocations," Karabakh's defense ministry said in a statement.
Given the importance of the efficient implementation of processes aimed at reaching a lasting settlement, Artsakh troops refrained from retaliating.
"But that doesn't mean that the Azerbaijanis' attacks will remain unpunished if such developments go on," the statement went on to say.
The Artsakh defense ministry vowed to respond to Azerbaijani provocations if they occur in the future too.
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Partner news
Latest news
