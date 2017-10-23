Armenian costume designer wins best actor award at Glendale Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian costume designer Mikael Sharafyan has been named the best actor at the Glendale International Film Festival for his performance in“The Bride From Vegas” alongside actress/dancer Charlene Rose, Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland, Alla Tumanian, and Levon Sharafyan.

In a Facebook post, M. Sharafyan thanked the President of the Glendale International Film Festival Velvet Rhodes for the award, and California Assemblymember Laura Friedman for the recognition.

"This is truly a historical moment in my life and career. Acting is definitely not my profession, but I call it 'a Method for Costume Designers'. Now I know what it feels like to be an actor on set and what they go though," he wrote.

Sharafyan is an award winning costume designer from a family of prominent artists, writers, musicians, and actors, including great aunt Irene Sharaff - a costume designer herself - who won five Academy Awards for 'An American in Paris', 'The King and I', 'West Side Story', 'Cleopatra', and 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'

His father, meanwhile, is Levon Sharafyan who stands out as a theater and movie actor.

According to his IMDB page, Mikael himself worked with such successful designers such as Academy Award winning designer Colleen Atwood and Emmy award winning designer Peter Menefee. Mikael also worked on the embroideries for Cher's Las Vegas show designed by Emmy Award winning designer Hugh Durrant.