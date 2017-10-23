Armenian costume designer wins best actor award at Glendale Festival
October 23, 2017 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian costume designer Mikael Sharafyan has been named the best actor at the Glendale International Film Festival for his performance in“The Bride From Vegas” alongside actress/dancer Charlene Rose, Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland, Alla Tumanian, and Levon Sharafyan.
In a Facebook post, M. Sharafyan thanked the President of the Glendale International Film Festival Velvet Rhodes for the award, and California Assemblymember Laura Friedman for the recognition.
"This is truly a historical moment in my life and career. Acting is definitely not my profession, but I call it 'a Method for Costume Designers'. Now I know what it feels like to be an actor on set and what they go though," he wrote.
Sharafyan is an award winning costume designer from a family of prominent artists, writers, musicians, and actors, including great aunt Irene Sharaff - a costume designer herself - who won five Academy Awards for 'An American in Paris', 'The King and I', 'West Side Story', 'Cleopatra', and 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'
His father, meanwhile, is Levon Sharafyan who stands out as a theater and movie actor.
According to his IMDB page, Mikael himself worked with such successful designers such as Academy Award winning designer Colleen Atwood and Emmy award winning designer Peter Menefee. Mikael also worked on the embroideries for Cher's Las Vegas show designed by Emmy Award winning designer Hugh Durrant.
Top stories
Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Hamalbashyan is inspired by things that weigh on his mind, whether it’s his diabetic grandmother or international affairs.
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan fires Spike missile towards Karabakh for second day in a row In order to keep the situation under control, Karabakh troops showed restraint and refrained from retaliating.
Armenian becomes first woman to be elected mayor of Georgian town Anivard Mosoyan secured 77% of the vote and, according to preliminary results, won the post of mayor of the city.
Newborn Armenian's cord blood to save her brother's life in medical first A first-ever surgery for cord blood transplantation will be performed in Armenia, rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan said.
Film about Man United midfield Armenian Mkhitaryan coming soon As the first Armenian to join a Premier League club, Heno has since become known as a major figurehead in the country.