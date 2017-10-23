Armenia president ratifies deal on joint military units with Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan has signed a law on ratifying the Russian-Armenian Joint Grouping of Forces, the presidential press office confirmed to the media on Monday, October 23.

"On October 23, President Sargsyan signed a law on ratifying the inter-governmental agreement on the Joint Grouping of Troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation adopted by the republic’s National Assembly," the press office said.

The document stipulates that authorized bodies - namely, the defense ministries of both countries - determine the army staff.

The paper says the goal of the initiative is to provide military security for both countries in the Caucasus region.

Russia and Armenia, along with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, are members of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).