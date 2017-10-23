Azerbaijan fires Spike missile towards Karabakh for second day in a row

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire on the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) contact line on Monday, October 23, firing a Spike anti-tank missile towards the Armenian positions.

In order to keep the situation under control, Karabakh troops showed restraint and refrained from retaliating.

On Sunday too, Azeri troops violated the agreements reached a recent presidential meeting and used artillery weapons, in particular mortars and a Spike anti-tank guided missile, to open fire towards the Karabakh positions.