Double-digit growth in Armenia's international arrivals: UNWTO

PanARMENIAN.Net - World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) released the European Union Short-Term Tourism Trends for the first half of 2017, which reveals robust results and promising tourism growth in Armenia.

The country, in particular, registered a 24% growth in the number of international arrivals.

Double-digit growth in several countries, such as Armenia (+24%), Kazakhstan (+21%), Moldova (+18%) and Georgia (+17%) was offset by an 8% decrease in arrivals to Russia.

Overall,EU-28 destinations received 231 million international tourist arrivals between January and June 2017.

Growth in international tourism expenditure was also robust in the 4 top EU-28 source markets. Germany (the world’s third largest market) recorded a 3% increase through June. The United Kingdom (+8%) France grew 11% in the first half of 2017, while Italy recorded 5% growth.

Growth in international tourism receipts reported by the top 5 EU-28 destinations was fairly strong. Spain recorded the highest growth (+12%), followed by the United Kingdom (+11%) and France (+8%). Germany (+4%) and Italy (+3%) also reported good results.