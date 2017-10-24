// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh contact line monitoring slated for October 25

October 24, 2017 - 11:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, October 25 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the south-east direction of the Hadrut region.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Office staff member Martin Schuster (Germany), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group, Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrely (Ireland).

Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

