Karabakh contact line monitoring slated for October 25
October 24, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, October 25 conduct a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the south-east direction of the Hadrut region.
From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Office staff member Martin Schuster (Germany), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group, Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrely (Ireland).
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Lobbyist Tony Podesta under federal investigation Tony Podesta guarantees Azerbaijani government’s access to some of the most powerful people in Washington.
Russian soldier kills fellow trooper in Armenia, then shoots himself A Russian soldier in Armenia involuntarily killed a fellow serviceman and shot himself because of fear of responsibility.
Double-digit growth in Armenia's international arrivals: UNWTO Overall, EU-28 destinations received 231 million international tourist arrivals between January and June 2017.
Iran investing in cooperation with regional countries, 'unlike U.S.' In reaction to Tillerson demand, Zarif said the Iraqi people are at their home and they do not wait for anybody's order.