Members of Mexican parliament visiting Artsakh
October 24, 2017 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of members of the Mexican parliament are currently visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Karabakh's National Assembly press service revealed.
Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, Carlos Hernández Mirón, accompanied by deputy Armenian parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov arrived in Stepanakert on Tuesday, October 24.
The guests visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers in memory of those who fell during the Artsakh Liberation War.
Earlier, the Mexican lawmakers visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
