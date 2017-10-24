// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Genocide film takes Best Feature Doc award in Glendale

October 24, 2017 - 15:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Glendale resident Levon Parian took home the Best Feature Documentary award for “Crows of the Desert” at the Glendale International Film Festival, which wrapped on Sunday, October 22, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The doc, set during the Armenian Genocide, detailed Parian’s grandfather’s escape from the Ottoman Calvary and his ultimate rescue of 1,000 Armenians.

The film was based on Parian’s book and directed by Marta Houske.

All awards included a “Certificate of Recognition” from the California State Legislature signed by state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale).

As reported earlier, Best Actress and Best Actor awards went to Charlene Rose of Sherman Oaks and Mikael Sharafyan of Glendale for the film “The Bride from Vegas” which also won Best Feature Film. It was directed by Artur Levonovich Babayan.

