EU envoy "positive" about new deal with Armenia
October 24, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union's envoy to Armenia Piotr Switalsky has declared that he is positive about the new framework agreement that will soon be signed by the bloc and Yerevan.
"I am confident that the deal will be finalized on time," he said, according to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
"I am grateful to my colleagues in Brussels and the EU member-states for sparing no effort to facilitate the timely signing of the agreement."
Commenting on a remark that the deal bay not be signed due to translation issues, Switalsky assured that "the European Union is taking every measure to ensure that the document is sealed."
Armenia and the EU have already pre-signed the agreement and will sign it in November.
