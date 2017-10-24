// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia's Medvedev arrives in Armenia

Russia's Medvedev arrives in Armenia
October 24, 2017 - 17:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of prime minister Karen Karapetyan, his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Armenia on Tuesday, October 24.

Also in Medvedev's delegation are first deputy head of government Igor Shuvalov, minister of communications and mass media Nikolay Nikiforov, energy minister Aleksandr Novak, Saratov governor Valery Radayev and a number of other officials.

Following an official welcome ceremony, the Russian prime minister headed to Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Russia is among some three dozen states that have recognized the killings as Genocide.

 Top stories
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiershipANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiership
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Armenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPAArmenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPA
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia joining World Pasta Day with delicious sauces, tasting events One of the best ways to celebrate World Pasta Day is preparing your favorite dish and enjoying the delicious flavors and textures.
Armenia's veteran sambo wrestlers take 2 medals at World Championships Armenian veteran sambo wrestlers have won 2 medals at the World Championships among Masters in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.
Four Armenian boxers fail at European Youth Championship All four representatives of Armenia, who entered the ring at the European Youth Championships in Antalya on October 23, were defeated.
Face ID "problematic parts" behind fewer iPhone X this year "Problematic parts" associated with Face ID are the culprit to fewer iPhone X for fiscal year 2017, a report said.