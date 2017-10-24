Russia's Medvedev arrives in Armenia
October 24, 2017 - 17:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of prime minister Karen Karapetyan, his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Armenia on Tuesday, October 24.
Also in Medvedev's delegation are first deputy head of government Igor Shuvalov, minister of communications and mass media Nikolay Nikiforov, energy minister Aleksandr Novak, Saratov governor Valery Radayev and a number of other officials.
Following an official welcome ceremony, the Russian prime minister headed to Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Russia is among some three dozen states that have recognized the killings as Genocide.
