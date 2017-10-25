Armenia's capital a popular destination for November holidays
October 25, 2017 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is one of five most popular cities of the CIS among Russian tourists for the November holidays, a platform for booking accommodation, Tvil.ru revealed.
The rating is compiled from data of inquiries and booking of hotels, apartments and guest houses for the period from 3 to 7 November 2017.
Russia is celebrating the Unity Day on November 4, so the citizens have three days to organize a short vacation.
Minsk, Astana, Tbilisi, Baku and Yerevan are the Russians' top-5 choices for three-day holidays.
