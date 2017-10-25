OSCE monitoring in Karabakh passes in accordance with plans
October 25, 2017 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, October 25 conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the south-east direction of the Hadrut region.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Office staff member Martin Schuster (Germany), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group, Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrely (Ireland).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.
