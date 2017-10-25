Armenia and Karabakh from a bird’s eye view: Travelblog.lv
October 25, 2017 - 15:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Travel Blog - a Latvian platform - has unveiled a fresh photostory about Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), giving a bird’s eye view of the two countries.
The team was traveling in the region to shoot their first film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand information about what to do and what to see, and why it's worth visiting Karabakh if you are traveling in Armenia.
The travel blog's staff managed to shoot quite a lot of drone footage, with breathtaking photos taken from above.
In particular, the team has captured the Hunot gorge, sunset near the city of Tigranakert, Gandzasar monastery in Karabakh.
According to the publication, one of the most beautiful spots in Karabakh is the Sotk Pass. A new road was constructed to provide a better connection between Yerevan and Stepanakert. It is of excellent quality, and now it takes only 4 hours to reach from one capital to the other.
Armenia, in turn, is no less beautiful.
And this is Yerevan itself - a pink city, which from summer till late autumn, hides from the heat in the haze.
The magnificent monastery of Haghpat, mountain landscapes, Lake Sevan are also represented in the photostory.
The photos inside the material were provided by Ivars Utinans.
