Russian vessel taking military hardware to Syrian port

PanARMENIAN.Net - A large Russian naval vessel is making its way from the Black Sea to the Syrian port-city of Tartous on the Mediterranean, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Russian ship, the Alexandr Tkachenko, was reported to have traveled through the Chios Strait carrying a large about of military hardware, which is bound for Tartous.

The Alexandr Tkachenko was first rumored to be headed towards Syrian waters last week after pictures emerged from the Black Sea.

No information has been released regarding the duration of its mission in the Mediterranean.