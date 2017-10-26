Armenian military participated in 60 U.S., NATO-led exercises since 2002
October 26, 2017 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian military has participated in approximately 60 multi-national exercises led by the United States and NATO since 2002, the U.S. embassy said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 25.
"They have contributed to the Kosovo KFOR mission since 2004 with 23 rotations, and with 12 rotations for Afghanistan ISAF and Resolute Support mission since 2010," the Embassy said.
Some 5,000 troops from NATO and partner countries, including Armenia, are staging exercises in Romania in mid-July.
However, theArmenian servicemen did not attend the Agile Spirit multinational teachings.
In mid-October, current Adjutant General of Kansas Lee Tafanelli commended Armenian soldiers as selfless and skilled.
Tafanelli said that Armenian servicemen are always ready to acquire new skills and share their knowledge with others.
The General said that a squad of Armenian soldiers visits the U.S. state of Kansas each year, live and train alongside American troops.
