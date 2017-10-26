OSCE envoy, top Karabakh officials talk conflict settlement
October 26, 2017 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, October 25 met the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The two discussed issues concerning the current situation on the contact line.
Also Wednesday, Kasprzyk met Artsakh's foreign minister Mayis Mayilyanto discuss conflict-related questions.
Mayilian drew the ambassador's attention to the recent violations of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side, which led to the death of an Artsakh Defense Army serviceman.
The Artsakh foreign minister noted the unacceptability of the further destabilization of the situation and stressed the need for adherence to the trilateral agreements on ceasefire and its strengthening, as well as the earlier arrangements on the implementation of additional measures to reduce tensions in the zone of conflict.
The sides also weighed in on a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
The OSCE Mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the south-east direction of the Hadrut region.
