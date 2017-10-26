Karabakh military inaugurates fresh media center
October 26, 2017 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army has a new information center which will help provide good working conditions to Armenian and international media representatives in crisis situations.
According to adviser to Karabakh president Tigran Abrahamyan, the new facility is part of the major changes that started after the Four-Day War last year.
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh on April 2, 2016 which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
The measures undertaken following the clashes included frontline buildup, upgraded technical equipment, replenishment of armament.
"The Defense Army had set itself the goal of creating the best conditions for the media to receive, process and transmit information to the public," Abrahamyan said in a Facebook post.
