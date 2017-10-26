// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army makes advances in different areas in Deir ez-Zor

Syrian army makes advances in different areas in Deir ez-Zor
October 26, 2017 - 13:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army units continued operations to eradicate the Islamic State militants, advancing in different areas in Deir ez-Zor City and its countryside, SANA reports.

The Syrian government troops engaged in violent clashes with IS-affiliated militant groups in the area of Hwaijet Saqir, and the clashes ended up with establishing control over new positions in the area, in addition to killing scores of militants and destroying their fortified positions.

On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units managed to advance in the direction of the northeastern countryside towards al-Jadida area, destroying the last gatherings of IS militants in the surroundings of Khasham town.

The reporter added that the army air force and artillery carried out intensive strikes against IS dens in the neighborhoods of al-Hamidyia, al-Ardi, al-Jubaila, Kanamat and Khasarat, killing scores of militants and destroying their arms and ammunition.

Civil sources said that 8 of IS militants were killed in clashes among IS-affiliated groups, 6 of whom are of foreign nationalities.

The sources added that new groups of IS militants fled the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor including three of their leaders.

Related links:
SANA. Army advances in different areas in Deir Ezzor, continues chasing ISIS terrorists
 Top stories
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: pollDanny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department postFormer U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Scientists can now turn human skin cells into motor neurons
Azerbaijan detains, abuses gay and transgender people
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Bellator ex-champion wants rematch with Armenian 'Dreamcatcher' It was Gegard Mousasi’s first fight since April, when he defeated Chris Weidman by second-round TKO at UFC 210.
Armenia wants national wrestling kokh to spread outside its borders "We have a goal to develop this type of sport and eventually hold a Kokh World Championships," Vaghinak Galstyan added.
Facebook's Workplace Chat desktop app now open to everyone It's bringing its desktop app out of beta so all users can converse in text or over video, send files and share screens though their computer.
Armenia has beautiful people, great architecture and food: Quentin Moore In a series of photos, the musician posted one depicting "the large pool" that Kanye West ran through when performing in Yerevan.