Syrian army makes advances in different areas in Deir ez-Zor
October 26, 2017 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army units continued operations to eradicate the Islamic State militants, advancing in different areas in Deir ez-Zor City and its countryside, SANA reports.
The Syrian government troops engaged in violent clashes with IS-affiliated militant groups in the area of Hwaijet Saqir, and the clashes ended up with establishing control over new positions in the area, in addition to killing scores of militants and destroying their fortified positions.
On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units managed to advance in the direction of the northeastern countryside towards al-Jadida area, destroying the last gatherings of IS militants in the surroundings of Khasham town.
The reporter added that the army air force and artillery carried out intensive strikes against IS dens in the neighborhoods of al-Hamidyia, al-Ardi, al-Jubaila, Kanamat and Khasarat, killing scores of militants and destroying their arms and ammunition.
Civil sources said that 8 of IS militants were killed in clashes among IS-affiliated groups, 6 of whom are of foreign nationalities.
The sources added that new groups of IS militants fled the southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor including three of their leaders.
