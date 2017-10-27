Armenian director's Karabakh movie named best in two SCIFF categories
October 27, 2017 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The feature film "The Last Inhabitant" by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan about the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) was named the best feature film by the Scandinavian International Film Festival.
Actor Aleksandr Khachatryan, meanwhile, won the best actor award in Finland.
The festival launched on Wednesday, October 25 at Caisa international cultural center in Helsinki.
"The Last Inhabitant" was named the best among 10 movies and was the only film to win in two categories.
The feature will screen at the SCIFF on October 28.
Avetisyan's eighth feature film, "The Last Inhabitant" centers around Abgar, the only Armenian of Christian faith left in the village of Gyurjevan, now devastated and in near ruins, after everyone else has been deported. Because of his skills as a stonemason, he is assigned to help build a mosque by the Azeri occupants. He also has to take care of his daughter Yurga, traumatized after witnessing her husband’s murder. As the situation deteriorates around them with increasing enemy danger and lack of food, they find solace in their memories of an idealized past, when peace and happiness still prevailed. The last resort for those who have not much to hope for. With its often elegiac and poetic approach the film is able to achieve a touching portrait of survival and at the same time humanizing the protagonists and their fate, how tragic it may be.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Houthi forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi Army base According to Houthi media relations, their forces fired a Qaher-M2 ballistic missile towards the Saudi Army base in the Beir Askar.
VivaCell-MTS unveils new time-saving, user-friendly apps VivaCell-MTS has come up with another innovation in the realm of mobile applications, unveiling the fully refurnished My VivaCell-MTS.
Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to a female robot Sophia reacted to the announcement in real time, telling a stage of investors that "I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction."
Three Armenian churches on verge of full destruction in Turkey's Van Artsvaberd was one of the greatest monasteries in the entire province and has suffered multiple attacks by Turks and Kurds.