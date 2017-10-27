Travel must-sees in fascinating Armenia: Style & Society

PanARMENIAN.Net - Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, tucked in tight between Turkey, Iran and its smaller neighbors of Georgia and Azerbaijan, Armenia has become an increasingly popular travel destination among tourists, Style & Society magazine said in an aritcle.

According to the publication, Yerevan, the capital and largest city in Armenia, is one of the most rapidly developing cities in Europe.

“It’s sprawled at the foot of the majestic snow-capped Mount Ararat, dominating the country’s skyline. With its fascinating mix of the ancient Armenian culture and modernity, Yerevan has something to offer to everyone including a thriving entertainment, a trendy art scene and vibrant café culture,” the article says.

Armenia has the world’s oldest Cathedral, was the first nation to convert to Christianity and figured out the earth was round in 2000 BC by observing other planets.

Style and Society's Kinya Claiborne describes Armenia as a country with culturally rich history, beautiful architectural creations and luxurious venues.

Among the author’s must-see spots is the Hellenistic temple of Garni, a pagan temple well known for its unique structure from the pre-Christian Armenian era.

Not far from Garni is the monastery of Geghard.

“Whether you’re a history buff or not, you will appreciate visiting the ancient Monastery of Geghard, which is comprised of churches, caves, tombs, amazing architecture, and more, dating back to the medieval times of Armenia,” the article says.

Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts - is another must-see, Claiborne says. It offers unique manuscripts artifacts and work of restorers who revived Armenia’s legacy in a specialized workshop.

Yerevan Brandy Factory, the article says, gives visitors the chance to taste the splendor of one of the world’s best brandies.

Next up is the picturesque Lake Sevan at an altitude of 1,900 meters.

“Because Armenia is a landlocked country, you won’t find classic beaches, but if you find yourself looking for a break from exploring and sightseeing, Lake Sevan can give you a change of scenery with spectacular fresh water views,” the feature says.

Also in the article’s focus is Cascade, a beautiful set of outdoor steps with multiple terraces surrounded by artsy sculptures and statues, fountains, gorgeous flower beds, and some of Yerevan’s top cafes, restaurants, and bars.

“The area is always bustling with hip locals and artists and is filled with Yerevan’s vibrant energy through the day and night. Visitors can climb up the stairs for breathtaking panorama views of the city or visit the Cafesjian Center for the Arts within the staircase itself,” Claiborne says.

Almost every traveler who comes to Yerevan visits the famous Vernissage, an outdoor craft and souvenir market, she says in the final part of the article:

“With unique tents set up in classic market fashion, shoppers can purchase jewelry, paintings, wooden sculptures, purses, antiques, woven rugs, silver ceramics, pottery, and occasionally, ancient artifacts all in this one area.”