Google Pixel 2 gets a $100 price cut
October 27, 2017 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Best Buy is currently offering a $100 savings on the Google Pixel 2 (the Pixel 2 XL isn’t part of the deal). The sale is limited to all colors and capacities of the Verizon Pixel 2, and requires a two year contract, The Verge says.
For the 64GB model it’s $22.91 a month for 2 years, rather than the regular $27.08, which saves you $4.17 each month for the life of the contract. So you’ll be paying $550 for your device instead of $650.
If you prefer a larger storage option, the Pixel 2 with 128GB is $27.08 per month, down from $31.25. It’s important to note though, that if you buy the device outright you won’t get the discount.
The Google Pixel XL has had issues with its LG display, including muddy color, grainy textures, and now what appears to be screen burn-in, but its smaller sibling with a Samsung-produced OLED display is still a great device. And Google is also now offering a two year warranty on both versions of the device in case you’re worried.
