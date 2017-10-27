VivaCell-MTS unveils new time-saving, user-friendly apps
October 27, 2017 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has come up with more innovations in the realm of mobile applications, unveiling the fully revamped My VivaCell-MTS, as well as the completely upgraded MobiDram apps intended for the management of mobile services and payments.
The applications help customers to save both time and resources and offer simple yet convenient interface, are available 24/7, and perform the tasks in just a few swipes.
My VivaCell-MTS is a tool intended to control services and account over a smartphone; besides, it is a useful platform to learn about the offers by VivaCell-MTS. The application helps manage a number of services, including:
· Control account balance;
· Switch to tariff;
· Activate/deactivate services;
· Control Internet, airtime, and SMS packages;
· Check the nearest service centers;
· Exchange bonus points to gifts.
For a lot of MobiDram clients, the application has become irreplaceable from their daily life, delivering the services listed below:
· Microloans;
· Utility services;
· Loan payments to banks and credit organizations;
· Transfer from one MobiDram account to another;
· Transfer to bank accounts;
· Cash out;
· Payment of local taxes and fees for parking;
· Cash in;
· Social network payments;
· Payments to international mobile operators;
· E-wallet services;
· Debt repayments.
MobiDram is a dynamically developing project to meet the growing demand on the part of its customers.
Payment for mobile communication services included in My VivaCell-MTS self-service application is made by various means including the MobiDram. By tapping on the application, the subscriber gets an opportunity to make the payment through MobiDram e-wallet, or using a bank card, preliminary attached to the application. The registration is performed instantaneously. To mention, the number of cards for attachment is not limited.
“VivaCell-MTS is working toward offering mobile applications that meet not only the communication needs of a vast army of its subscribers but also provide them with instruments for performing activities like financial operations and payments. With the two applications, a whole range of services directly reaches subscribers. By providing the applications we give our clients much more free time for leisure and business, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian commented.
My VivaCell-MTS and MobiDram applications are available on Play Store and App Store. MobiDram is available to anyone with a mobile phone.
