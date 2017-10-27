WhatsApp reportedly lets users unsend messages

PanARMENIAN.Net - WhatsApp users will have a new way to hastily unsend embarrassing messages, with a new update set to add the ability to delete sent messages for the first time, The Telegraph reveals.

The new feature will offer users the option to "delete messages for everyone" in a chat within seven minutes of the initial message being sent. Both users will require the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS or Android for the delete message function to work.

After a message has been deleted users will see a message saying "this message was deleted" in place of the original message.

The ability to unsend embarrassing messages has long been sought after by users and is part of the appeal of services like Snapchat which automatically delete messages after a short time limit.

Other apps have started implementing unsend functions, such as Google's Gmail.

WhatsApp appears to be slowly rolling the feature out, with a guide to using the function has appeared on the app's FAQ page. It is not clear how long it will take for it to filter through to the wider public.