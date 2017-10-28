Armenia, U.S. discuss defense cooperation, peacekeeping efforts
October 28, 2017 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on Friday, October 27 met U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills to discuss issues of military cooperation between the two countries.
At the meeting, the two discussed questions concerning the participation of Armenian peacekeepers in international missions.
As reported earlier, Armenian peacekeepers will soon train at a newly-renovated educational camp thanks to the country's military partnership with the U.S. The Zar Mililtary Training Center will serve as a main training facility for Armenian peacekeepers preparing for international peacekeeping efforts.
Also, the sides weighed in on the prospects of involving Armenian peacekeepers in future international missions too.
