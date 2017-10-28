Armenian Genocide song nommed for Hollywood Music In Media Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell's song composed for "The Promise" - a film about the Armenian Genocide - has been nominated for the2017 Hollywood Music In Visual Media Awards.

Written and performed by Cornell, the piece servedas the ending credits song for the film.

Also nominated in the Original Son - Feature Film category are “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker) – Written by Taylor Swift, Sam Dew and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Zayn & Taylor Swift; “If I Dare” (Battle of the Sexes) Written by Sara Bareilles and Nicholas Britell. Performed by Sara Bareilles; “Mighty River” (Mudbound) Written by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson. Performed by Mary J. Blige; “Stand Up For Something” (Marshall) Music by Diane Warren, Lyrics by Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn. Performed by Andra Day, featuring Common; “This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman) Written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Performed by Keala Settle.

Cornell cited a connection with "The Promise" through his Greek wife, whose family had been affected by the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Genocide. This prompted his family to tour refugee camps in Greece, where they formed the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, to help aid child refugees and the issues affecting them.

At the time of the song’s release, Cornell stated, “[The Promise] is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it’s also about shining a light on more recent atrocities.”