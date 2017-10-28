Karabakh on Catalonia: We welcome 'civilized self-determination bids'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) welcomes 'every process of civilized self-determination', president's spokesman Davit Babayan told PanARMENIAN.Net on Saturday, October 28 commenting on the current situation in Spain.

On Friday, Catalonia’s President, Carles Puigdemont, asked his parliament for a yes or no vote on a unilateral declaration of independence: the result was seventy in favor, ten against, and two blank votes cast.

"Peoples' self-determination is one of the most important components of international law, and all the states must respect this right," Babayan said.

According to him, if Spain doesn't want to be divided, it should become a federation or a confederation.

Asked whether Artsakh is going to recognize Catalonia's independence, the spokesman said that everything depends on future developments and that "it's a matter of time."