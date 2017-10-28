Karabakh on Catalonia: We welcome 'civilized self-determination bids'
October 28, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) welcomes 'every process of civilized self-determination', president's spokesman Davit Babayan told PanARMENIAN.Net on Saturday, October 28 commenting on the current situation in Spain.
On Friday, Catalonia’s President, Carles Puigdemont, asked his parliament for a yes or no vote on a unilateral declaration of independence: the result was seventy in favor, ten against, and two blank votes cast.
"Peoples' self-determination is one of the most important components of international law, and all the states must respect this right," Babayan said.
According to him, if Spain doesn't want to be divided, it should become a federation or a confederation.
Asked whether Artsakh is going to recognize Catalonia's independence, the spokesman said that everything depends on future developments and that "it's a matter of time."
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian teams to face Switzerland, Greece in European Championship R1 The men's team will play against the team of Switzerland, while the women's team will face their rivals from Greece.
Fans are loving Manchester United's tweet about Henrikh Mkhitaryan And Manchester United fans needing reasons for optimism will love what the club posted on their Twitter account earlier this morning.
Syrian army nears Al-Qaeda stronghold in Hama The Syrian Arab Army stormed this area north of Salamiyah City in a bid to secure their primary supply route to the Aleppo Governorate.
Mobile 'Wine Cubes' could transform Armenia's enotourism: Smithsonian Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.