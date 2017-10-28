// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Prominent artists, writers urge Armenia to adopt domestic violence law

October 28, 2017 - 16:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Diaspora Armenian artists, scholars, and writers issued a statement calling on the Armenian authorities to adopt the law on domestic violence proposed by the Armenia’s Ministry of Justice, Asbarez reports.

The more than 50 signatories include artist and activist Serj Tankian, actor and playwright Eric Bogosian, novelists Chris Bohjalian, Micheline Aharonian Marcom, and Nancy Kricorian, artist and author Vahe Berberian, photographer Scout Tufankjian, and journalist David Barsamian.

Below is the statement and the list of signatories.

We, a group of Diaspora Armenian writers, artists, and scholars, urge the adoption, in a timely manner, of the law proposed by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia “On the Prevention of Domestic Violence and the Protection of Victims of Domestic Violence.”

Nancy Agabian, New York

Micheline Aharonian Marcom, California

Nora Armani, New York

Maria Armoudian, Auckland, New Zealand

Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Maine

Talin Avakian, New York

Stephanie Ayanian, Pennsylvania

Vicken Babkenian, Sydney, Australia

David Barsamian, Colorado

Vahe Berberian, California

Eric Bogosian, New York

Chris Bohjalian, Vermont

Talar Chahinian, California

Ara Dabandjian, California

Veken Gueyikian, New York

Elke Hartmann, Berlin, Germany

Kim Hekimian, New York

Chris Janigian, Rhode Island

Tamar Kaprelian, New York

Matthew Karanian, California

Suzanne Khardalian, Stockholm, Sweden

Mary Kouyoumdjian, New York

Nancy Kricorian, New York

Marc Mamigonian, Massachusetts

Lalai Manjikian, Montreal, Canada

Jennifer Manoukian, California

Christina Maranci, Massachusetts

Bared Maronian, Florida

Armen T. Marsoobian, Connecticut

Marian Mesrobian MacCurdy, Massachusetts

Sato Moughalian, New York

Khatchig Mouradian, New York

Eric Nazarian, California

Sibil Pektorosoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Kariné Poghosyan, New York

Carolyn Rapkievian, Maryland

Elyse Semerdjian, Washington

Hovann Simonian, Lausanne, Switzerland

Jason Sohigian, Massachusetts

Anoush Fraser Terjanian, New York

Vahé Tachjian, Berlin, Germany

Serj Tankian, Calif.

Scout Tufankjian, New York

Henry Theriault, Massachusetts

Hrag Vartanian, New York

Nicole Vartanian, New York

Sarah-Leah Whitson, New York

