Chris Bohjalian's 'The Flight Attendant' to get a TV series treatment

PanARMENIAN.Net - 'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.

'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco has launched a production company, Yes, Norman Productions, which has entered an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the blockbuster CBS comedy series.

Cuoco already has set her first project, 'The Flight Attendant', which she is slated to star in and executive produce.

"There's no actor in the world I would rather have bring my flight attendant -- Cassie Bowden -- to life than Kaley," Bohjalian said in a Facebook post.

Chris Bohjalian has authored 20 novels, including such bestsellers as 'Midwives', 'The Sandcastle Girls' and 'The Guest Room'. His work has been published in over 30 languages.

The novel's official "wheels down" is March 13, 2018.