Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia
October 30, 2017 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net
On October 27, Catalonia’s President, Carles Puigdemont, asked his parliament for a yes or no vote on a unilateral declaration of independence: the result was seventy in favor, ten against, and two blank votes cast.
Europe, meanwhile, has vowed to stay away from the conflict between Spain and Catalonia.
Asked about Armenia's stance on the issue, Balayan said that the country is closely following the development of events and refused to elaborate.
As reported earlier, Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) welcomes 'every process of civilized self-determination', president's spokesman Davit Babayan said commenting on the current situation in Spain.
