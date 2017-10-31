Armenia appoints new ambassador to Georgia
October 31, 2017 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ruben Sadoyan has been appointed Armenia's ambassador to Georgia, a decree signed by president Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday, October 31 revealed.
Former ambassador Yuri Vardanyan was relieved of his post with another presidential decree
Sadoyan is a former lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
