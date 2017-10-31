Cookbook featuring Armenian recipes wins Taste Canada award

PanARMENIAN.Net - Taste Canada has revealed the winners of its 20th annual Taste Canada Awards, officially announced Monday, October 30 night at a gala at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Toronto.

The annual awards recognize the best in culinary writing (and of course, recipes) in Canadian cookbooks and blogs in the last year.

Toronto author Naomi Duguid’s 'Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan' ($50, Artisan by Thomas Allen & Son), won gold in the “regional/cultural cookbooks” category, The Star reports.

Duguid, who came to The Star’s test kitchen last year to make lamb koftas, has already garnered widespread acclaim for the book, including a James Beard Award for best international cookbook of the year and was named one of the best cookbooks of the year by publications such as the New York Times, the Boston Globe, the Los Angeles Times and Food & Wine.