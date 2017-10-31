Historic Armenian houses turned into guesthouses in Turkey
October 31, 2017 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Historic Armenian houses in the Turkish city of Gaziantep have been turned into hotels, Ermenihaber.am reports.
The Armenian houses with centuries-old history, built with special stones for keeping the home cool in summer and warm in winter are today of great interest among tourists visiting the city.
The buildings which are now used as guesthouses have a history of 200-300 years.
One of the houses even features inscriptions in Armenia.
According to the owner of one of the guesthouses, the new lodgings are in great demand especially on the weekends.
Overnight stay in a double room, breakfast included, costs somwhere between 150 and 200 liras ($40-50).
