Kevin Spacey's Emmy revoked amid sexual harassment scandal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kevin Spacey will no longer receive an Emmy from the International TV Academy after being accused of sexually harassing a teenager, Sky News reports.

The 'House Of Cards' star was meant to be honoured by the International TV Academy with an Emmy Founders Award in November.

"The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award," the statement said.

The Academy in charge of hosting the annual International Emmy Awards Show has revoked the honour after the actor was accused of making sexual advances to a teenager more than 30 years ago.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of picking him up at a party, placing him on his bed and climbing on top of him.

Rapp would have been 14 at the time and Spacey 26.

He said he believed Spacey was "trying to seduce me" and he was "aware that he was trying to get with me sexually".

Spacey issued a statement on Monday saying he did not recall the incident, but apologising for what could have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour".

Spacey also took the opportunity to reveal he is "now living as a gay man", a statement which has attracted criticism from both his Hollywood peers and the gay community.

The backlash after the allegations has been felt around the industry, with Spacey's flagship TV show House Of Cards being discontinued by Netflix following the claims.

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey," the companies' joint statement said.