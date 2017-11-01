Armenia border officers seize 105kg of heroin at checkpoint with Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian border officers have found 105kg of heroin in a truck crossing the border from Iran.

A DAF refrigerated truck belonging to a Georgian company and driven by Turkish citizen Ferdi Ozdemiri underwent an X-ray examination and was afterwards transferred to Yerevan.

During further inspection, 105kg of heroin was found in a specially-designed hideout.

All the materials have been transferred to the investigation service of the National Security Service for launching proceedings.