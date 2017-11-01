Armenia border officers seize 105kg of heroin at checkpoint with Iran
November 1, 2017 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian border officers have found 105kg of heroin in a truck crossing the border from Iran.
A DAF refrigerated truck belonging to a Georgian company and driven by Turkish citizen Ferdi Ozdemiri underwent an X-ray examination and was afterwards transferred to Yerevan.
During further inspection, 105kg of heroin was found in a specially-designed hideout.
All the materials have been transferred to the investigation service of the National Security Service for launching proceedings.
