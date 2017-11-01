Karabakh issue not like any other conflict in EaP space: Armenia
November 1, 2017 - 19:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of Armenian National Assembly Armen Ashotyan said on Tuesday, October 31 that the Nagorno Karabakh issue is not similar to any of the conflicts in the Eastern Partnership space.
"All conflicts in the countries of the Eastern Partnership are different, the Karabakh issue has no military solution, with the settlement based on the basic principles of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Helsinki Final Act," he said.
Ashotyan told a session of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly that the organization, which is not a platform for conflict resolution, can be considered as a unique means of establishing political dialogue between conflicting countries, in particular Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Weighing in on a new framework agreement that Yerevan and the European Union will sign in the near future, Ashotyan said that Armenia will thus become the only country which is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and, at the same time, will have a legally binding agreement with the European Union.
