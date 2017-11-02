Margarita Simonyan makes it to Forbes 100 most powerful women list

PanARMENIAN.Net - Margarita Simonyan, a top Russian journalist of Armenian descent, has surpassed former presidential candidate in the United States Hillary Clinton on the Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women.

"Simonyan is being discussed in tech, media and political circles as the outsized influence of her Russian TV network, RT, comes into focus," Forbes says.

" At the young age of 25, Simonyan was appointed editor-in-chief of RT with the mandate to turn the network into something that people all around the world would watch. Verging between straight news and conspiracy theories, RT has become an important media voice although its real viewership is unknown (RT does not use the Neilsen rating service)."

Angela Merkel remains the most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes. The German Chancellor has topped the Forbes list of the 100 most powerful women for the seventh consecutive year, and for the 12th time in total.

The British prime minister, Theresa May, is in second place, followed by the philanthropist Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, and Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors.