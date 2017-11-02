Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers may meet on November 16
November 2, 2017 - 14:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian may meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on November 16 in Moscow on the sidelines of negotiations with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Mammadyarov said on Thursday, November 2.
The head of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry was addressing a press conference following a meeting with Montenegro's foreign policy chief Srdjan Darmanović.
Mammadyarov said he discussed the issue if discussing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran.
Earlier, the Armenian foreign ministry said no exact date has been set for the meeting.
