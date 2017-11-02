Worries in Baku as Turkey doesn't extradite citizens after Karabakh visit
November 2, 2017 - 17:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani political figures and journalists are worried over Turkey's decision to not extradite its citizens to Baku over a trip they took to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
Artsakh lawmakers on September 22 evening met four Turkish public figures in Stepanakert.
At the meeting, the sides discussed issues concerning the Armenian Genocide recognition, the conflict in Karabakh, as well as prospects of cooperation in the future.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Modern Tactical Research Center Seymur Suleymanov has written a complaint to a Turkish paper concerning the crisis that the Turkish citizens' visit to Karabakh created, Ermenihaber.am reports.
According to Suleymanov, Turkey's refusal to hand the four individuals over to Baku has caused great disappointment in Azerbaijan.
